Two autumn productions for Funtington Players
Rehearsals are in full swing for Alan Bennett's People whichruns from 25th to 29th November. Set in a crumbling stately home, Bennett makes full use of his sly and mischievous wit in following the efforts of two sisters - often conflicting and even scandalous - to find ways of financing the restoration and future maintenance of their once grand family home. The results are hilarious and at times touching.
Also, under the title of Ten Minutes, an evening of short plays all written members will be performed on 17th and 18th October.
Both productions will be at West Ashling and District Village Hall and details are available on the website funtingtonplayers.org.uk.