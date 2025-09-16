Two autumn productions for Funtington Players

Funtington Players are preparing two autumn productions.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Alan Bennett's People whichruns from 25th to 29th November. Set in a crumbling stately home, Bennett makes full use of his sly and mischievous wit in following the efforts of two sisters - often conflicting and even scandalous - to find ways of financing the restoration and future maintenance of their once grand family home. The results are hilarious and at times touching.