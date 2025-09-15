Two of the world's greatest guitar players join forces for pair of Sussex dates next month

Acclaimed English guitar virtuosos Gordon Giltrap and John Etheridge have teamed-up for a new UK tour which runs throughout October 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the world’s greatest guitar players, Gordon Giltrap & John Etheridge, have announced they are to team up to play an extensive 2 Parts Guitar UK tour in October 2025, which includes a pair of Sussex shows at Hastings White Rock Studios on Wednesday 8th and Chidham Old Malthouse on Saturday 11th October.

After the success of their 2024 tour, guitar supremos Gordon Giltrap & legendary Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge join forces again for a new run of live shows, returning for an unforgettable evening of top class musicianship performed by two of the UKs most respected and influential musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about these autumn 2025 live shows, Giltrap said today; “I have known John since 1973, and we started working together under the banner 3 Parts Guitar and latterly 4 Parts Guitar about twelve years ago, This is out second UK tour as a duo and it never ceases to be a joy and inspiration working with this outstanding virtuoso.”

Gordon & John

The two innovative guitarists will be performing songs from their extensive back catalogues with incredible new arrangements in what promises to be an electrifying show. A broad range of material from their respective careers is promised as well as other favourite pieces, reflecting each player’s musical visions and influences.

With both musicians highly respected amongst their peers (and having both worked across decades with a number of the world’s greatest artists), Etheridge was famously told “You’re great” by Jimi Hendrix, whilst Eric Clapton remarked after an early gig, “You’re not a blues player, but you’re a great guitarist.”

Tickets for the duo’s newly-announced October 2025 UK shows are on-sale now via both artists’ official websites; Gordon Giltrapand John Etheridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a show guaranteed to enthrall guitar aficionados, acoustic enthusiasts and music lovers in general, a rare chance to witness two of the country’s most influential musicians sharing the stage for one night only.