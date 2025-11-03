Uckfield announces schedule of Remembrance events

The Uckfield Remembrance Service takes place at Holy Cross Church, as seen here in November 2024.

Uckfield Town Council has outlined the full schedule of Remembrance events set to take place in the East Sussex town this November.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This November, there are several opportunities in Uckfield to come together in remembrance and to honour those who have lost their lives while serving their country.

This year, Remembrance Sunday will take place on Sunday, November 9.

Eugene Seghers Memorial

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eugene Seghers Memorial commemorates the brave sacrifice made by a Belgian pilot protecting Uckfield during World War Two.

At 10:30hrs on Sunday, November 9, a short ceremony of remembrance will be held at the Eugene Seghers Memorial, located outside the Highlands Inn in New Town.

This act of remembrance pays tribute to Eugene Seghers, a heroic Belgian fighter pilot who, in July 1944, sacrificed his life by diverting a German doodlebug away from Uckfield, saving many local lives.

Annual Parade and Service

The annual Remembrance Parade and Service will take place at The Church of Holy Cross, Uckfield, on Sunday, November 9, beginning at 15:00hrs.

The Uckfield branch of the Royal British Legion are a key part of the events in Uckfield.

The parade will form in the 10-hour Luxfords Car Park from 14:15hrs, and will then begin its route at 14:35hrs, proceeding along Civic Approach, the High Street, and Church Street on its way to the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uckfield Branch of the Royal British Legion welcomes participation from ex-service personnel, local dignitaries, the Uckfield Squadron of Air Cadets, emergency services, and members of the Scout and Guide movements.

Residents are warmly encouraged to line the route to show their support and pay their respects.

Following the service and the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial, the parade will reform and return to Luxfords Car Park via Church Street, the High Street and Library Way.

The Mayor of Uckfield, Councillor Karen Bedwell, will take the salute as the parade passes.

Armistice Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00hrs, a short service of remembrance will be held in Belmont Lane, beside the War Memorial in Holy Cross Churchyard, marking the precise moment the guns fell silent in 1918.

Donations and Poppy Appeal

Uckfield’s annual Poppy Appeal is now underway, with poppies available from most local shops, supermarkets, the train station and the Civic Centre.

If you’re unable to get into town but would like to support the appeal, donations can also be made online through the Royal British Legion’s website at www.poppyshop.org.uk

In 2024, the nationwide Poppy Appeal raised £51.4 million, which was an increase of £1.1 million on top of the 2023 total.

Uckfield plays a small but mighty part in this effort, with all funds going to the Royal British Legion’s work in supporting the Armed Forces Community.