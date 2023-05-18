Uckfield Art Group exhibition takes place on June 3 2023

Members of Uckfield Art Group are looking forward to welcoming you to their Summer Exhibition on Saturday June 3.

Little Owl

There will be lots of original art at affordable prices. Bring the family as there will be craft tables to enjoy too.

Don't miss this great opportunity to stock up on unique greeting cards, rest a while to enjoy delicious home made refreshments.

You can even vote for your favourite picture and the artist with the most votes will be awarded a trophy to treasure until the Autumn Exhibition on November 11.

Children, and adults can spend time on the have-a-go table too.Everyone is welcome and entry is free. The Luxford Hall had disabled access.

The Luxford car park has plenty of free parking. Doors open 10am until 4pm.

Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield. East Sussex TN22 1AR.

