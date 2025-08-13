Uckfield commemorates V-J Day 80th anniversary

Uckfield Town Council welcomes residents to a commemorative event on Friday, August 15.

Uckfield Town Council hosts a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (V-J) Day with a ceremonial beacon lighting on Friday, August 15.

In line with services across the United Kingdom marking the anniversary of such a poignant moment in international history, the service at Victoria Pleasure Ground will focus on remembering the sacrifices made during the Second World War.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects to fallen servicemen and women, in addition to veterans of all conflicts, by attending the beacon lighting.

The evening starts at 8pm, with recorded music being played out before an 8:30pm performance by local 1940s and 1950s vocalist Rosie’s Retro Rhythms.

At 9pm, a series of tributes will be read out by the Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr. Karen Bedwell, the Uckfield Town Crier, and Deputy Lieutenant Kathy Sambrook OBE, in addition to prayers from the Reverend Father, David Ashton, of Holy Cross Church.

The Uckfield beacon will then be lit, in line with beacons across the UK, and many more in British Overseas Territories. The event is then expected to finish by 9:30pm.

Uckfield Town Council are honoured to also welcome members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion to the event.

Attendees are welcome to bring seats and blankets, as well as their own refreshments, should they wish to. An ice cream van will also be attending the event to offer refreshments.

Attendees are also asked to be mindful that temperatures are forecast to be around 25 degrees Celsius at the start of the service.

More information on the event can be found here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/v-j-day-80th-anniversary-beacon-lighting/

Additional information about national events can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/national-two-minute-silence-to-mark-vj-day-80 and https://ve-vjday80.gov.uk/