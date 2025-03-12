UK rap legend Donae’o to host exclusive rap masterclass and live cypher in Crawley

UK rap heavyweight Donae’o is heading to Crawley for a unique rap masterclass and cypher with AudioActive, taking place on Wednesday 9th April at Crawley County Mall.

With over 100 thousand followers on Instagram alone, legendary rapper, producer, and vocalist Donae'o will be taking over one of AudioActive's signature Beats and Bars sessions to lead a rap masterclass and high-energy cypher. Held in AudioActive and Creative Crawley's vibrant pop-up space in Crawley County Mall this April, the event promises to be a high-energy session for young people to get creative and write bars to perform in front of a lively audience.

Hailing from North West London, Donae'o has been holding down the underground scene since the early days, working with countless British musicians throughout his career including Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs, Lethal Bizzle, Dizzee Rascal, Jme, and Calvin Harris amongst others. His track "Blessed" with Juls and Miraa May has hit over 18 million streams on Spotify, whilst his 2009 hit "Party Hard" is fast approaching an impressive 10 million.

Donae’o will be breaking down the craft of rap, from lyrical flow and writing to deft delivery, and performance in the good company of AudioActive’s crew of young people and music leaders. Spaces are limited! Book early and don’t miss your chance to learn from a true pioneer of the UK music scene.

Donae'o at AudioActive's cypher with Mak 10

In partnership with AudioActive, a ground-breaking and award-winning music not-for-profit that supports young creatives through artist development and mentoring, this event offers a rare opportunity for emerging rappers and music lovers to sharpen their skills with one of the UK’s most respected artists.

This event is part of The Creative Village, a partnership between Creative Crawley, Theatre Centre and AudioActive to develop and support creative industries and infrastructure in Crawley, West Sussex and Surrey. Funded by Arts Council England, Crawley Borough Council, Sussex Community Foundation and London Gatwick. All donations will be heading to AudioActive to support their free music making sessions.

