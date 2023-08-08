UK's 1st weekend mushroom festival All Things Fungi comes to West Sussex this September

On September the 15th -17th is the UK's first Festival gathering of experts from around the world to share their knowledge of the world of mushrooms.

For far too long fungi have been underappreciated and understudied. It is time to give them the attention and recognition they deserve. So it is time for the UK’s first all things fungi festival from September 15th-17th 2023 at the Chiddinglye Estate, West Sussex RH19 4QS.

This unique celebration of all things fungi set amongst SSSi Ancient Woodland and dark skies will include many of the people at the forefront of mycology in the UK and beyond.

This eco-conscious weekend festival will be both educational It will include forays, lectures and demonstrations on subjects including mushroom identification, cultivation, microscopy, medicinal mushrooms, the soil food web, composting and decomposition, permaculture and re-wilding, as well as artistic and creative workshops including making mushroom paper, fungi ceramics and botanical collage. and entertaining and revitalising.

Enjoy great home-made food, drink at The Old Tree Kombucha bar, listen to live music and entertainment at our secret woodland stage including special guest DJ Brian d’Souza (aka Auntie Flo) and the breathtaking performances of Eyes Alchemist. Start your days with Temple Gong Baths, journey with Finding Your Nature, feel the healing drums of Oli Genn-Bash, relax by our camp fire or go explore the fluorescent forest with UV torches.

So whether you're new to fungi or an experienced mycologist, there will be something for everyone.

To celebrate all things fungi we have invited some of the most influential mycologists, ecologists, citizen scientists and nature enthusiasts to come and share their passion and experience, including: Darren le Baron, Damon Tighe (DNA Sequencing), Chris Timmermann (inc. Acoustic performance), Cristian Moreno (Fungi Foundation), David Satori (Rewilding Mycology), Jesper Launder, Ali McKernan (The FUNgi Guy), Bristol Fungarium, Ben Newell (Worcester Terrarium), Clare Blencowe (Grassland fungi), Chris Drury, Elvis Benson (Perfect Mr Fungi), Ian Morrison (Liquid Gold Leaf), Sarah Gerrard-Jones (The Plant Rescuer), Jassy Drakulic (Armillaria in urban environments), Jasper Sharp (The Creeping Garden), Michael Kennard (Compost Club), London Fungus Network and the Sussex Fungus Group.

And with our beautiful festival site playing host to many diverse species a section of which is listed as a site of scientific importance, we aim to tread lightly and play respectfully, leaving no trace.