Underworld: Discover the secrets beneath Brighton Railway Station at Phoenix Art Space

By Chloe Sie
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 04:50 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 09:28 BST
Underworld uncovers the fascinating, hidden history of the underground spaces beneath Brighton Railway Station, including the enigmatic Cab Road tunnel. Built in 1841 as a passageway for horse-drawn cabs, this Victorian marvel has fallen into disuse, but its mysteries continue to captivate. This exhibition sheds light on the untold stories of these subterranean spaces, revealing a forgotten world beneath the city’s bustling streets.

The Cab Road tunnel has long intrigued both locals and visitors. Yet its stories remain largely untold – until now. Underworld invites you to explore the rich heritage of these underground spaces, connecting you to Brighton’s unique past.

Between October 2024 and January 2025, volunteer researchers, led by Brighton historian Jackie Marsh-Hobbs, embarked on an incredible journey of discovery. Through walking tours, workshops, and archival visits, they delved into the station’s history, creating a digital archive and uncovering the hidden stories that form the foundation of this exhibition.

Underworld is a must-see exhibition for history buffs, locals, and anyone curious about the secrets hidden beneath the city.

📍 Phoenix Art Space, 10-14 Waterloo Pl, Brighton BN2 9NB🗓️ Preview: 12th February, 5:30-7:30pm. Open: 13-23 February, 12-5pm, Wed-Sun 2025

