Unforeseen Consequences — Travelling the Road

By Tony Hirst
Published 18th May 2025, 22:43 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 10:37 BST
Performance story-teller Tony "Monty" Hirst.placeholder image
What takes you to another place without wheels or wings, legs or a sail? A tale well told... As part of this year's Chichester Fringe, Isle of Wight-based storyteller it bring his show "Unforeseen Consequences" to the New Park Studio on Saturday May 31st.

Not comedy, not theater, storytelling may be one of the oldest professions, but is often presented as a performance event for children.

Hollywood and your favourite streaming services often claim that they offer "the best in storytelling", but those tales are often based on traditional stories, spoken not read, told, not recited.

But the best way to hear a traditional story, is to hear it told. So if the last time you heard a story was back in the day when phones had dials, and your fish and chips came wrapped in yesterday's news, why not take a journey of the imagination at New Park Studio, May 31, 7 till 8, as part of Chichester Fringe.

Because stories aren't just for children...

