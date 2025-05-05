Upcoming Events at St Symphorian's Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

May is Music month at St Symphorian's Church. There are lots of events for you during this May

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday 11th May Sing and Gin at St Symphorian’s Church. Starting at 6pm this is a chance to sing some of your favourite hymns. A bar will be available at the interval with Gin as well as other drinks available. All proceeds to church funds.

Tuesday 13th May – Ronnie Smith Big Band Swing and Jazz Evening 8pm at St Symphorian’s Church.Free Event with live music. Bar available and nibbles available. Come and hear the big sound of popular jazz and swing music.An evening for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday May 20th Durrington ‘You’ Group meets in St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road at 2.30pm.This month’s talk will from the author Gary Mobsby who wrote ‘Itchy Feet’. The book takes you on an overland journey from Convent Garden to Columba and gives a fascinating insight in the very different lives of others through the eyes of an adventurers.

Swing and Jazz Evening

Sunday 25th May The International Interview concerts present Yi-Yang Chen. At St Symphorian’s Church, 2.45pm. Book online from seetickets.com

Saturday 31st May at 6pm – Parish Barn Dance with Sean Goddard. Fre event at St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington Hill, Worthing. Bar and BBQ food will be available to purchase.

Every Friday in St Symphorian's Church Hall, families and childminders with pre-school children are welcome from 10am - 11.30am for play and crafts with our Pram and Toddler Group. Lots of activities for the babies and toddlers, friendship and support for the adults. Cafe available.