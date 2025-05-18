Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church

Sunday, May 25 The International Interview concerts present Yi-Yang Chen. At St Symphorian’s Church, 2.45pm. Book online from seetickets.com

Saturday, May 31 at 6pm – Parish Barn Dance with Sean Goddard. Free event at St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington Hill, Worthing. Bar and BBQ food will be available to purchase.

Tuesday, June 3 – Monthly Knit & Chat morning at St Symphorian’s Church Hall 10am.All welcome. Refreshments available.

Saturday, June 21, Coffee Morning with crafts at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, BN13 3HU. Bags of crafts for the young at heart whilst enjoying tea, coffee and homemade cakes.In aid of St Symphorian’s Church Hall Appeal.

Saturday, July 19, Murder Mystery evening at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, Bn13 3HU.A Who Dunnit evening where, working in teams, clues are revealed so you can find out who is the murderer. Free Evening. Booking essential. https://forms.gle/PqjhKBcT4GUWfdHs5

Sunday, July 27. Come and join us for a Splat & Chat party, 3pm at St Symphorian’s/s Church, Durrington Hill, BN13 2PU. It’s a step-by-step paint along. No need for any painting experience or artistic talent.You just follow along with Chloe, a qualified art teacher. It’s a relaxed, nonjudgmental experience, that is a giggle and a laugh. Splat & Chat is for anyone and everyone, no matter your gender, race, religion, age or physical abilities.

You don’t need to bring anything; everything is provided for you and you get to keep and take home your canvas at the end.Just bring yourselves and a willingness to give it a go! From a blank canvas to the finished article, it was amazing and so much fun, talking and having a look at everyone else’s work and all this in two hours!

Our bar will be open selling nice cold glasses of Prosecco and all your favourite drinks, including tea and coffee and some homemade cake as well! We are very lucky to have secured the reduced price of £25pp for this event, which is greatly reduced from the price charged in pubs etc.Booking essential https://forms.gle/8d8ewD4fRWJAi4aN9

Every Monday Flit Fitness 6.30pm to 7.30pm at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, Durrington BN13 3HU.Get fit, have fun and boost your confidence. Open to all fitness levels – no previous dance or fitness experience needed.

Every Friday in St Symphorian's Church Hall, families and childminders with pre-school children are welcome from 10am - 11.30am for play and crafts with our Pram and Toddler Group. Lots of activities for the babies and toddlers, friendship and support for the adults. Cafe available.

1 . Contributed Splat and Chat. Eooking Esstential https://forms.gle/QTpbet5fjjdyjUvi8 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Weekly Dance Fitness Class Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Who Dunnit evening. Booking essential https://forms.gle/97S9iYXNMxZbKLMH8 Photo: Submitted