Upcoming events at St Symphorian's Church Durrington

Saturday 4th October St Symphorian’s Autumn Fayre 11am – 3pm. We have lots of games and crafts for children. We have three tombola’s, including, bottle, toiletries and cuddly toys. Also attending will be our independent craft stalls including, men’s & ladies jewellery, gifts, soaps, macramé crafts and Worthing’s Men in Sheds, so lots of early Christmas shopping to be had! We also have St Barnabas and Scouts and Guides will be helping out with popcorn and candyfloss and of course the ice cream van will be visiting also. Our café will be open for hot food and lovely homemade cakes to eat in or take away. During the morning the English Martyrs school choir will entertain us, along with some folk music to follow.

So please do come along, there is something for everyone!

Saturday 1st November – Children’s Monster Craft Morning in St Symphorian’s Church Hall (car park on Durrington Hill, BN13 2PU). Bags will be available to purchase for £3.50 filled with everything you need (except scissors) for 10 monster crafts. Developed for children (aged 3 years onwards), enjoyed by adults. All welcome.

Tuesday 11th November – Ronnie Smith Big Band Swing and Jazz Evening 8pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Free Event with live music. Bar available and nibbles available. Come and hear the big sound of popular jazz and swing music. An evening for all.

Confused about recycling?Tuesday 21st October at 2.30pm, Durrington You Group will meet in St Symphorian’s Church Hall for a talk about recycling. £3.50pp including refreshments.

A talk focussed on tips to reduce waste in the home, ideas for reuse and repair, and help with recycling at home, as well as how recycling and waste are managed in West Sussex and what happens once collected.

Every Monday Flit Fitness 6.30pm to 7.30pm at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road, Durrington BN13 3HU. Get fit, have fun and boost your confidence. Open to all fitness levels – no previous dance or fitness experience needed.

On the first Tuesday of each month the Knit and Chat Group meet in the small hall at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road Durrington BN13 3HU 10am – 12 noon. Knitting, crochet, sewing, weaving, etc… All welcome.Refreshments available.

Every Friday in St Symphorian's Church Hall, families and childminders with pre-school children are welcome from 10am - 11.30am for play and crafts with our Pram and Toddler Group. Lots of activities for the babies and toddlers, friendship and support for the adults. Cafe available.

