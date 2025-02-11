Upcycled Fashion Show welcomes entrants and spectators in Uckfield
During London Fashion Week, Uckfield Town Council and the Civic Centre Uckfield are bringing a slice of style to the heart of Sussex.
Uckfield will celebrate all things fashion and upcycling on Friday 21st February (5:30pm – 7:30pm) with the inaugural Green Shoots Upcycled Fashion Show.
Championing pre-loved items and bringing them back to their glorious best, this brand-new event offers an environmentally friendly twist to a traditional fashion show.
What’s more, the Green Shoots Upcycled Fashion Show offers a platform for the talent of local creatives in three categories; for school years 6-9, school years 10-13, and adults.
The idea originated from two Uckfield Town Councillors, Cllr. Angie Smith and Cllr. Karen Bedwell (also Mayor of Uckfield), who noticed the skills of students at Uckfield College.
With several other local primary schools, secondary schools and A-Level colleges set to be involved, organisers are looking forward to an unforgettable evening of glamour that shows the potential of upcycling.
More entrants are wanted, particularly for the school years 10-13 and adult categories.
With an entry deadline of Friday 14th February, interested creatives are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible.
The rules of the show are as follows:
- One entry per person
- Entry for Years 6-13 is £5; Adult entry (19+) is £10 – the entry fee includes a spectator seat for parents/guardians/plus ones
- Further spectator tickets can be purchased for £5
- Entrants can model or can choose another person to model for them
- All entrants must supply proof of purchase from a charity shop for the core of their outfit. Entrants may purchase new items for trimming and accessorising.
- Prizes on offer in each category are a 1st prize of £75; 2nd prize of £50; and 3rd prize of £25 (in vouchers).
There is one Grand Prize of £100 cash.
Judges will include Jade Earley, who was a runner-up in the Great British Sewing Bee and attended Uckfield College.
All profits will go to a local family support charity, Family2Family and winning entries will go on display at the Civic Centre Uckfield on Saturday, 22 February, as part of the concurrent Upcycled Arts Show.
To enter, or to book a ticket as a spectator, please purchase the relevant ticket from the Civic Centre Uckfield’s website here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/green-shoots-upcycled-fashion-show/.
Please also contact [email protected] to inform the organisers of your intention to enter.