Uplifting concert in Battle

By Andrew Knowles Baker
Contributor
Published 19th Oct 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 10:36 BST
An appreciative audience was entertained by yet another successful Battle Choral Society concert last Saturday (18th October).

A relatively unknown Purcell work ‘Ode to St Cecilia’ was performed by soloists and choir during the first half. Then people were invited to partake in refreshments (wine and juices) during the break, and to purchase raffle tickets with hampers as prizes (a feature of their concerts).

The second half was filled with the more well-known Handel Anthems – finishing with a rousing ‘Zadok the priest’.

The Christmas concert (do not miss this) on 13th December will showcase Vivaldi’s Gloria followed by a variety of Christmas Carols (some with audience participation).

Battle Choral Societyplaceholder image
Battle Choral Society

More hampers to be won – so do come to join us – either as an audience member, or join the choir (no auditions). Just come to St Mary’s Church, Battle, 7.30 – 9.30 pm on Mondays.

A warm welcome awaits you.

