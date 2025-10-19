Uplifting concert in Battle
A relatively unknown Purcell work ‘Ode to St Cecilia’ was performed by soloists and choir during the first half. Then people were invited to partake in refreshments (wine and juices) during the break, and to purchase raffle tickets with hampers as prizes (a feature of their concerts).
The second half was filled with the more well-known Handel Anthems – finishing with a rousing ‘Zadok the priest’.
The Christmas concert (do not miss this) on 13th December will showcase Vivaldi’s Gloria followed by a variety of Christmas Carols (some with audience participation).
More hampers to be won – so do come to join us – either as an audience member, or join the choir (no auditions). Just come to St Mary’s Church, Battle, 7.30 – 9.30 pm on Mondays.
A warm welcome awaits you.