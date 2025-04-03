US comedian Caitlin Cook brings 'The Writing On The Stall' to Brighton
American comedian Caitlin Cook will present her musical comedy show 'The Writing On The Stall' at Brighton's Komedia on 31st May and 1st June at 2:30pm.
The show, which has received positive reviews, features Cook turning bathroom graffiti into original song lyrics. David Cross described it as "inventive and hilarious," while Michael Che of SNL recommended, "Go see this show."
Set in a public bathroom setting, the performance explores messages found in toilet graffiti through music and comedy. The show includes various props such as "slingshotted underwear, milk pistols, and a cowboy dick (complete with spurs!)".
Cook, who is based in New York City, has previously sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and London venues. Her album from 'The Writing on the Stall' has reached over 50 million streams across platforms.
The Brighton performances offer local audiences a chance to see Cook's work during her limited UK visit.