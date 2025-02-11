Valuations with Henry Nicholls at Worthing restaurant

Popular TV Antiques Expert is taking time out from filming for Dickenson’s Real Deal and running his Rowlands Road shop to join us at Indigo restaurant, Worthing.

Popular TV Antiques Expert is taking time out from filming for Dickenson’s Real Deal and running his Rowlands Road shop to give you hints on buying and selling antiques. Bring along your treasures and heirlooms for an honest valuation.

Join us on Thursday 10th April, will begin at 10am and will include freshly ground coffee, tea infusions and homemade cake. £9:75 Per Person.

BOOKING

Henry Nicholls

Seating will be social unless otherwise requested

Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451