Variety of workshops for Colonnade House Develop Week

The next edition of Develop Week at Colonnade House will host a variety of workshops designed to inspire, share skills and connect with local creatives.

This September we’re shining a light on local creatives and projects who received a Creative Commission small grant from the Adur & Worthing Trust.

There will also be workshops and talks facilitated by Shake It Up Creative as well as; a workshop that compliments the project and video installation by Gary Thomas; Lost Memories.

The week programme will give you the opportunity to discover more about creative projects in our town, how you can get involved, and learn something new to develop your creative practice. With more events to be announced; have a look on the Colonnade House website colonnadehouse.co.uk.

DEVELOP Week 2024.

Monday, September 2 // 12.00 - 13.00 // Free // BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch)

Join the Colonnade House team & Studio Members for an informal networking lunch.

Bring your lunch and start your week by meeting new creative people in Worthing. We will be joined by a selection of our Studio Members; so come along to find out more about their creative practice over your packed lunch, in an informal get together.

Tea & Coffee will be provided.

Book your free ticket here.

Tuesday, September 3 // 11.00 - 16.00 // Free

Local artists Nora Young and Wendy Palmer along with ‘The Mark You Make’ artists group are inviting everyone to get involved with the process of mark making in this free and open setting in the gallery. Meet local artists, share open conversation and work together to make marks and create images.

No need to book – just drop in.

Thursday, September 5 // 10.15 - 17.00 // Free

Join founder of Shake It Up Creative Rachael Dines for a full day of fun and informative marketing sessions taking place throughout the day. With sessions covering music in marketing, images and the law and some 121s on offer, it’s a jam-packed session you won’t want to miss.

Find out more about all of the events here & book your free place here.

Thursday, September 5 // 18.00 - 20.00 // Free

Alongside Gary Thomas’ installation ‘Lost Memories’, you will be able to join Gary and Rachel Gadsen for an in conversation talk in the gallery. Rachel is a British artist who has exhibited internationally, working across the mainstream and disability art sectors. Learn all about ‘Lost Memories’, which takes you on a journey of what it is to be a carer.

Saturday, September 7 // 11.30 - 12.30 // Free

Writer, director and artist Gary Thomas will be leading a writing workshop for carers and those with experiences of care. In the workshop you will explore useful exercises to de-stress and explore creative ways to tell your story and share your experiences.

You can book your spot on the workshop here.

Saturday, September 7 // Starts at 13.30 // Free

Our second edition of ‘Creative Talks!’ will feature three local creatives who received a Creative Commissions small grant from The Adur & Worthing Trust. Ainoa, Paul & Becky will be talking about their current projects, their creative process and what’s next. Book your free spot and find out how you can join our list of speakers here.

Sunday, September 8 // 14.00 - 16.00 / Free

Audio creator Charlotte Petts has captured the stories of regular visitors to one of Worthing’s last traditional seaside cafes. Come and join Charlotte to hear the stories, have a go at creating your own zine and share your own memories of Worthing’s seaside history. RSVP here.

