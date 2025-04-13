VE Day celebration in words and music at East Grinstead bookshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A night of wartime nostalgia with renowned vintage vocalist Noelle Vaughn and esteemed 'The Bookshop' owner and historian John Pye.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, 8th May at 7pm, step back in time as The Bookshop in East Grinstead hosts a special evening of music and history to commemorate VE Day.

Renowned vintage and jazz vocalist Noelle Vaughn, who is a regular sell-out performer at the bookshop, celebrated for her authentic 1940s sound and performances with The Jive Aces, will bring the wartime era to life with a stunning set of WWII classics, including Vera Lynn’s beloved "We'll Meet Again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining her for the evening is John Pye, the well-known owner of East Grinstead Bookshop, who will share a fascinating talk on the history of wartime East Grinstead. With his extensive knowledge and passion for history, John will provide a compelling insight into the town’s resilience and stories from the Home Front.

Noelle Vaughn specialises in vintage 1940s and 1950s music.

Tickets are £20 each and available from East Grinstead Bookshop or by calling the bookshop.

Don’t miss this unique tribute to the spirit of VE Day, blending music, history, and nostalgia in a heartfelt celebration.