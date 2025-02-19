VE/VJ 2025, the 80th anniversary celebrations in Crowborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowborough Town Council invite the local community to come together to celebrate the 80 years of peace and freedom given to us by the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many during WWII, at an event at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, Crowborough on Thursday 8th May 2025.

The event begins at 7.30pm when there will be a recording of church bells, ringing for peace. This will be followed by a welcome and readings.

The Crowborough Cadets will then perform a display march followed by local performers singing and dancing on the stage. We are also delighted to welcome a stilt walking WWII Biggles character who will be entertaining the crowd on spring stilts!

All visitors will be urged to get involved. There will be a vocalist singing war time songs with a chance for everyone to sing along. There will dance performers who will also be teaching the steps to ‘The Swingout’. All will be encouraged to come in outfits from the era and the best outfit will be announced on stage - so dress to impress!

There will be a something for everyone, with food available to purchase and a bar kindly supplied by the Rotary Club of Crowborough. There will be a chance to learn more about the history of the time, and the sacrifices made, by listening to the readings and talks, visiting the military vehicles and the Crowborough Veterans stall.

The event will close with the lighting of the Crowborough beacon at 9.30pm in line with the lighting of beacons across the rest of the UK. This will be followed by singing the National Anthem.