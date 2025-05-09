Vintage and classic motorcycles return to Chichester for annual event in support of men's health charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vintage motorcycle riders from across West Sussex will gather in Chichester city centre at the finish of an annual charity ride on Sunday 18 May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is an annual global charity event that celebrates vintage and classic motorcycles and their dapper dressed motorcycle riders.

The event happens in hundreds of cities worldwide in support of Movember, one of the leading men's health charities. The ride in West Sussex, which starts in Shoreham and finishes in Chichester, has come to the city for the past two years and has raised over £17,000 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester District Council is supporting this year's event by organising a dapper and classic themed market in the city centre. This will take place in North and East Street from 10am, with some delicious food and local refreshments for people to enjoy while awaiting the spectacle of the riders arriving along North Street at around 12.45pm. The bikes will be parking in West and South Street near the Market Cross, enabling everyone to see the bikes and their riders until 3.30pm.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride happens in hundreds of cities worldwide in support of Movember.

The market stalls will provide the opportunity for people to support some local businesses and producers, transforming the ride into an occasion that brings people together. There will also be live music from Gus Wigg's Lucky Shot performing in East Street.

"We are delighted to be welcoming the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride to Chichester again," says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events. "It's a wonderful event that supports a great cause and brings the spectacular sight and sound of a host of amazing vintage motorcycles and retro-styled riders into the city."

"We have worked with the organisers to help enhance the event and have put together a small group of traders, which will add another dimension for visitors and help the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a council we are always looking for opportunities to help provide a range of different, entertaining events, and we also actively work with other event organisers to help them make the most of their offering. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is a fabulous annual event which brings something unique to our area and we are excited to be helping support them."

People can find out more about the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride and the ways to support it by visiting their website: www.gentlemansride.com/rides/england/west+sussex