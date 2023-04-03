Visit Eastbourne artists' open houses and studios over the Easter weekend

Easter weekend and the artists and designer-makers of Eastbourne will once again be welcoming visitors when they open their homes and studios to show a mix of artwork and crafts to the public. Altogether there will be 28 artists’ homes, studios and galleries putting on a special show over the Easter holiday weekend.

John and Helen Warren at the Big House

Eastbourne Open Houses include Vicky Disney and friends in Chamberlaine Road showing a variety of artwork, Sheena Bourn in Silverdale Road, with her colourful painted canvases and Sonya Tatham in Cherry Garden Road with her popular paintings plus jewellery and glass. While at Angela Elliott's Cosy Cottage in Warrior Square there are hats, prints and a live jukebox!

There's a warm welcome at the Big House in Prideaux Road where John and Helen Warren plus eight guest exhibitors show a variety of ceramics. glass, jewellery, paintings, textiles and recycled goodies in their Arts and Crafts home.

Event organiser and professional artist Julian Sutherland-Beatson says: “It’s a great way to see artwork in a domestic setting and for artists to engage with visitors getting feedback about their work”.

John and Helen Warren will be showing off some of their work at the Big House

Julian Sutherland-Beatson is exhibiting with Lindy Dunbar at the Birley Centre.

Come to see Eastbourne's Open Houses over the Easter weekend.

All venues are free and most open all four days, typically from 11am to 5pm but opening days and times do vary.