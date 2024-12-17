Visit Santa’s Grotto at The Greenhouse in Worthing

Santa will soon be dropping in to meet local children at his enchanting Grotto at The Greenhouse in East Worthing from Friday 20th December to Monday 23rd December. Guild Care’s charity superstore in Meadow Road is the place to be for families looking to capture the magic of Christmas while supporting the local charity.

“We wanted to make sure local families can enjoy the spirit of Christmas with their children with a visit to see Santa right here in Worthing,” said Darren Bamber of Guild Care. “This is the first time Santa will be joining us at The Greenhouse and the Grotto is almost ready for his visit. I’m sure he’s looking forward to meeting lots of excited children and hearing what’s on their Christmas lists!”

Children visiting The Greenhouse Grotto will also receive a special gift from Santa. There’s no need to book and a donation of £5 is suggested. All proceeds will go towards Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, which provides vital support for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

“A trip to see Santa’s great fun in the days leading up to Christmas and parents can capture photos of the visit,” said Darren. “What’s more, every donation helps us provide life-changing services for people in Worthing throughout the year.”

Guild Care’s Santa’s Grotto at The Greenhouse will be open on:

· Friday 20th December – 2pm to 5pm

· Saturday 21st December – 11am to 2pm

· Sunday 22nd December – 11am to 2pm

· Monday 23rd December – 11am to 2pm

For more information, visit The Greenhouse, Meadow Road, Worthing, BN11 2SA or for more information visit guildcare.org.