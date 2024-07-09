Visit two idyllic National Garden Scheme gardens set in the glorious Chichester countryside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These two stunning gardens, full of colour and scent and set in the glorious countryside around Chichester are opening, separately, on July 21 and again in August, in support of National Garden Scheme.

The National Garden Scheme is the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. Beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

4Hillside Cottage.

‘Stunning garden full of energy, energy and delight’ in a beautiful rural setting open in support of National Garden Scheme charities.

A beautiful garden, one of the best we have visited.’ ‘What a wonderful riot of colour’, ‘Every view is delightful’, ‘A truly stunning first impression’, ‘an inspiration’ are just a few of the many comments written in the visitor’s book provided by ….. and … owners of 4 Hillside Cottages in West Stoke.

The stunning garden, set against the rolling hills near South Stoke is a riot of colour and scent. The densely planted and immaculate borders are filled with a large collection of shrubs, roses, clematis, fuchsias and dahlias. Yet more roses and clematis climb up every wall, fence and trellis.

There is a tidy and well stocked vegetable garden with overlooks the countryside, lush green lawns and a terrace to sit and enjoy a drink and a piece of cake.

4 Hillside Cottages Downs Road West Stoke Chichester PO18 9BL is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 21 and Sunday, August 18 (11am-4pm) Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas in aid of local hospice.

Book online or pay on the day. Visits also by arrangement up to August 18. Visit the NGS website https://ngs.org.ukfor more details and booking.

The National Garden Scheme: The Folly Charlton: Open Garden

The Folly is a colourful cottage garden surrounding a C16 period house (not open), set in the pretty downland village of Charlton, close to Levin Down Nature Reserve. The herbaceous borders are well-stocked with a wide range of perennials, grasses, annuals and shrubs to provide long season of colour and interest.

There are places to sit and take in the garden and views with a cup of tea or coffee and home-made cake, an art studio open to visitors, winding grass pathways and a wealth of wildlife. Partial wheelchair access with steps from patio. Visitors with mobility issues can be dropped off at the gate.

The Folly Charlton Chichester PO18 0HU is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 21 and Sunday, August 25 (2pm-4.30pm) Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas Book online on the NGS website or pay on the day. Visits also Arrangement. Visit the NGS website https://ngs.org.ukfor more details.

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk