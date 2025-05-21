Vivace! in concert in Burgess Hill

This year’s summer concert offers a vibrant mix of favourites and surprises

Saturday, July 5

Vivace! Choir – Summer 2025 Concert 3.30pm

A unique blend of music, community, and giving back

All performed in rich 3-, 4-, or 5-part harmony

Vivace! is a friendly, mixed-voice chamber choir based in Ditchling. For over 22 years, we’ve been raising funds for local charities, churches, and community causes across Sussex through the joy of live music. Since 2003, our performances have helped raise more than £125,000 for a wide range of good causes.

With a varied repertoire that spans centuries and styles—from light-hearted and contemporary to classical and traditional. no two concerts are ever the same. “something for everyone.”

Vivace! concerts are often arranged in partnership with local charities or churches and held in venues throughout Sussex. The goal? To make beautiful music while helping local causes raise vital funds.

Summer 2025 Programme

This year’s summer concert offers a vibrant mix of favourites and surprises, including:

Songs from the Shows

Timeless Standards

A traditional French Pavane

A charming piece by Sir Arthur Sullivan

All performed in rich 3-, 4-, or 5-part harmony. Expect a delightful mix of a cappella and accompanied pieces featuring piano, guitar, and recorder.

Our Musical Director – Cara Barseghian is a highly respected local professional singer and choir leader. She leads several choirs and runs inclusive music workshops for all ages—from babies to octogenarians and beyond! Cara is a versatile performer, appearing regularly as a solo recitalist and as a member of Early Music ensembles Bunch of Daph’s and The Harmonia Trio.

She also brings wit and flair to her performances with the satirical cabaret group The Cocktail Party.