Volunteers needed for Macmillan Cafe in Brighton

The cafe at the Macmillan Horizon Centre provides support to people living with and affected by cancer as they go through their cancer journey. The cafe needs more volunteers to cover various 3-4 hour shifts during the week.

At Macmillan we give people with cancer everything we’ve got. Are you enthusiastic and have good organisational skills? Then we would love you to join our team as a Café Volunteer and help support the smooth running of our café.

By sharing your skills and time, you’ll meet new people as part of a friendly team that makes a difference and use and develop your catering and customer service skills.

Together, we can be right there for people with cancer. If you would like to be part of our volunteer team, apply to volunteer today!

If you are interested in this volunteer role or you would like to know more please contact Emma at [email protected] or call 01273 468770