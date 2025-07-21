Volunteers needed for Macmillan volunteer role at Foodbanks in Brighton
At Macmillan we give people with cancer everything we’ve got. Are you empathetic with good listening skills? Then we would love you to join our team as an Information and Support Outreach Volunteer and help us support people affected by cancer.
This role involves representing the Macmillan Horizon Centre at various food banks in Brighton to provide information on Macmillan's support services to local residents.
You'll work to foster a good rapport with the local community as a trusted resource for those who may have questions about cancer support, either for themselves or for someone they're supporting.
You'll also share information on cancer screening programs.
By sharing your skills and time, you’ll use and develop your communication and customer service skills in a rewarding role to help us reach more people affected by cancer.
If you would like to be part of our volunteer team, apply to volunteer today!
You can apply to volunteer on line at:
Information and Support Outreach Volunteer (Community - Brighton Food Banks) | Macmillan Cancer Support Volunteering
or e-mail the Macmillan Horizon Centre at [email protected] or call Matthew Jarvis on 01273 468770