Volunteers needed for Macmillan volunteer role at Foodbanks in Brighton

Are you empathetic with good listening skills? Then we would love you to join our team to help us support people affected by cancer at various food banks in Brighton. You'll work to foster a good rapport with the local community as a trusted resource for those who may have questions about cancer support, either for themselves or for someone they're supporting. It’s a rewarding role helping us reach more people affected by cancer. If you would like to be part of our volunteer team, apply to volunteer today!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Macmillan we give people with cancer everything we’ve got. Are you empathetic with good listening skills? Then we would love you to join our team as an Information and Support Outreach Volunteer and help us support people affected by cancer.

This role involves representing the Macmillan Horizon Centre at various food banks in Brighton to provide information on Macmillan's support services to local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You'll work to foster a good rapport with the local community as a trusted resource for those who may have questions about cancer support, either for themselves or for someone they're supporting.

Macmillan Volunteers

You'll also share information on cancer screening programs.

By sharing your skills and time, you’ll use and develop your communication and customer service skills in a rewarding role to help us reach more people affected by cancer.

If you would like to be part of our volunteer team, apply to volunteer today!

You can apply to volunteer on line at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

or e-mail the Macmillan Horizon Centre at [email protected] or call Matthew Jarvis on 01273 468770