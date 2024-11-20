Vows and Views Autumn Wedding Fair: a remarkable debut triumphs over the weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday, October 20th, 2024, the first-ever Vows & Views Autumn Wedding Fair filled Pagham Village Hall with excitement. Despite the rainy weather, the event was a resounding success. Hosted by Zoe Pniewski of My Special Event and Lyndsey Lee of Office Wrens Virtual PAs, the fair attracted nearly 100 guests in just three hours, delivering an inspiring and memorable experience for wedding planning couples.

Zoe, a qualified Wedding and Events Planner with over six years of experience, has built My Special Event into a trusted name for organising charity events, intimate gatherings, and other wedding fairs. Lyndsey, her neighbour and fellow local entrepreneur, brings extensive expertise in event management, including large-scale trade shows, and holds qualifications in the event planning field. Lyndsey runs Office Wrens Virtual PA's - helping clients with their day-to-day administration tasks and much more.

Together, these two passionate women dedicated countless hours to planning the fair, striving to create an inclusive and welcoming experience for both wedding couples and exhibitors. Their shared goal was to ensure everyone felt valued, whether they were planning their dream wedding or showcasing their services to potential clients.

Vows & Views Wedding Fair's aim is to bring together brides and suppliers that otherwise may not meet as a lot of venue-based fairs only exhibit their “preferred suppliers”. Vows & Views Wedding Fairs are devoted to providing affordable opportunities for small businesses to showcase their services that may not have, elsewhere.

Vows & Views Wedding Fairs looking very busy. The Fair was on at Pagham Village Hall on Sunday 20th October 2024 from 11.30am 2.30pm

While village halls may not be the most popular choice for wedding fairs, Vows & Views selected this venue to provide affordability for our exhibitors and convenience for their couples. Vows & Views Wedding Fairs stand out from the rest, as highlighted in the comment below:

“I got a booking and spoke to a lovely couple last night from the Pagham fayre and she said she hadn't been hopeful about a village hall wedding fayre but consequently loved it and the suppliers!” – Mandi Murfitt Celebrant

With over 30 exhibitors spread across three rooms, the fair catered to all wedding needs. Couples browsed a variety of vendors, including photographers (Amy Claire Barnes Photography/ Tony Graham Photography /Infinity Photography), florists (Fox Red Flowers /The Flower Hut/ Trilbree Flowers), hair and beauty specialists (Rachel Caws/ HM Hair & Beauty), and cake artists like Sugar Blossom Cupcakes, whose delicious treats could be purchased on the day. Guests also received complimentary welcome drinks courtesy of Bar Rah Mobile Events, free bridal goodie bags and show guides.

The main hall buzzed with energy as EJC Entertainment provided live performances. Couples met talented wedding suppliers, including celebrants (Mandi Murfitt /Forever Ceremonies), DJs (Soundfactory Discotheques), magicians (Jonny Does Magic), venue stylists (EJC/ Bespoke Venue Décor / Flairify Designs), and travel experts (Travel Treasure’s by Jessica at ITE). Outside, attendees braved the wind to enjoy the launch of Coco & Blossom Mobile Catering and freshly handmade pizza from The Ginger Tosser.

Lyndsey Lee and Zoe Pniewski hosts of Vows & Views Wedding Fairs in Bognor Regis West Sussex

Other Exhibitors included on the day offered amazing services including:

Radiant Retro Rides & Freddie the Campervan, Colouring styling advice from Michaela Sargeant of House of Colour, bespoke ring designs from HR Jewellery Designs, suits and attire from local supplier Trident Menswear and fun from Demon Photobooths with their array of selfie pods.

Couples could sample favours and treats from Sandra’s Sweet House and the Truffle Witch whilst waiting for a special caricature courtesy of JJ Caric-Couture.

Local Wedding Ceremony and Reception Venue Avisford Park Hotel had a team exhibiting to couples on the day offering an air of elegance and grace to the proceedings.

In addition to hosting numerous exhibitors, Vows & Views Wedding Fairs allowed local businesses to advertise in their printed show guides. This included Robin Parker from NRG Marketing, who offered valuable support and advertising advice for the event. Special thanks also go to Pixel Palace Films for capturing the event on the day.

This remarkable event was made possible by the dedication of the hosts, a hardworking team of volunteers, and invaluable support from advertisers and local businesses.

See what some of our Brides and Exhibitors had to say about the day with Vows & Views Wedding Fairs:

“Wow, wow, and wow! As a wedding supplier at Radiant Retro Rides, I've exhibited at many wedding fayres. This one with Vows & Views Wedding Fairs was outstanding!! It was remarkably well organised with excellent communication at every stage. I spoke with so many wonderful couples and suppliers and there was a lovely, happy atmosphere. I will definitely be exhibiting with the lovely Zoe & Lyndsey again. Thank you” - JO – Radiant Retro Rides – Wedding Campervan and Transportation

“Brilliant event. As a bride looking for inspiration, this was the perfect place. The vendors were friendly and encouraging, not in-your-face selling. All the tables were well laid out so not all cramped together. They had thought of everything! I would highly recommend a visit if you’re planning a wedding.” – S.B Bride to be

“Brilliantly organised from start to finish. Excellent marketing and promotion. And they take care of their exhibitors exceptionally!

Look forward to working with them again! ” – Flairify Designs

Vows & Views Wedding Fairs will host their Spring event on Sunday, May 11th, 2025, at Pagham Village Hall from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. They’ll return in the Autumn on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, at the same venue and time. Both fairs promise a fantastic lineup of exhibitors and plenty of inspiration for couples planning their special day.

For updates and more details, follow @vowsandviewsweddingfairs on social media or visit www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk.