Vows and Views Wedding Fair returns to Pagham this autumn

A Warm Welcome Back to Our Returning Exhibitors

We are delighted to once again be joined by some of our most popular and much-loved wedding professionals:

Amy Claire Barnes Photography – back for her 3rd appearance, capturing wedding moments with warmth and artistry.

Infinity Photography – 2nd time returning with their timeless style.

Sarah Jayne Photography – 2nd time showcasing, also our official event photographer.

Demon Photobooths – 3rd appearance with their fun, interactive photo experiences.

Lauren Paine MUA & Tattoos – 2nd time bringing stunning bridal make-up and unique body art.

Simply Bliss Travel – 2nd time helping couples plan perfect honeymoons and getaways.

Adventures with Etty – 2nd time adding charm with their bespoke creations.

Fox Red Flowers – 2nd time wowing with their floral artistry.

Zoe Jackson Celebrant – 2nd time creating personal, heartfelt ceremonies.

Flairify Designs – 3rd time attending and proud sponsor of our fair's goodie bags.

Pixel Palace Films – 3rd time filming love stories with cinematic style.

HM Hair & Make Up – 3rd time offering flawless wedding looks.

Auntie Aimee's Childcare – 2nd time providing trusted wedding day childcare.

Shake & Pour Cocktails – 2nd time mixing show-stopping drinks.

Bijou Bridal Boutique – 2nd time showcasing stunning gowns.

Trident Menswear – 3rd time presenting smart, stylish groomswear.

Mobile Barz For You – 2nd time joining us and our official drinks sponsor for the event.

Soundfactory Discos – 3rd time keeping the dance floor alive!

Introducing Our Brand-New Exhibitors

We’re also thrilled to welcome a host of exciting new suppliers to Vows & Views:

Alex Buckland Photography – new talent capturing memories beautifully.

Kate Ham Harpist – performing live throughout the day, adding elegance with her harp music.

Tesoro Singing Duo – live performances bringing romance to life.

West Sussex Classic Wedding Cars – formerly Sussex Vintage Transfers, offering stunning transport options.

By Lisa 4 U Personalised Services – bespoke details to make your day unique.

Taylors Tents & Events – creating beautiful marquee spaces for celebrations.

Treat Yourself Hire – luxury items to elevate your wedding style.

Love Story Ceremonies by Jo – meaningful, bespoke wedding ceremonies.

Littlehampton Town Council – showcasing their wedding venues.

Cosmea Wedding Planning – professional planning for stress-free weddings.

Sweetheart Cakes – stunning, delicious creations.

Sip Coffee – outside exhibitor with artisan coffee.

Bay Ice Cream – outside exhibitor serving sweet treats.

Banns & Plans Military Weddings by Charlotte – tailored services for military couples.

Flip Food – outside exhibitor with tasty street food.

Jewel Fun Casino – adding glamour and excitement with fun casino entertainment.

More Than Just a Fair – It’s a Wedding Planning Experience

Couples can expect:

Over 30+ exhibitors covering every aspect of your wedding.

Live music performances and entertainment throughout the day.

Free show guides & goodie bags for early attendees (sponsored by Flairify Designs).

Welcome drinks provided by Mobile Barz For You.

Tasty treats and outside catering options.

Free on-site parking.

Many of our talented suppliers have already secured their place for our next Spring Wedding Fair on Sunday 19th April 2026 – which is now fully booked for exhibitors, proving just how popular these events have become!

A Word from Organiser, Zoe Pniewski

"I’m over the moon with the success of our Vows & Views Wedding Fairs. Each event grows bigger and better, and I’m so proud to work alongside such talented, passionate wedding professionals. We’d love to welcome all engaged or soon-to-be-engaged couples to join us this Autumn for an inspiring, friendly, and fun day of wedding planning. We would truly love to plan your wedding with you!"

Event Details

Sunday 19th October 2025

Pagham Village Hall, West Sussex

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

FREE entry – no ticket required - or Pre-Register on our website to be in with a chance to be our Couple of the Fair and win a bottle of bubbly!

Zoe Pniewski – Vows & Views Wedding Fairs / My Special Event

07587 158999

www.vowsandviewsweddingfairs.co.uk

1 . Contributed Autumn Vows & Views Wedding Fairs Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Welcome to Vows & Views Wedding Fairs - We host 2 a year Spring and Autumn at Pagham Village Hall PO21 4NJ Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Some of the exhibitors from our Spring Wedding Fair (May 2025) we have two rooms of exhibitors and outside ones too Photo: Submitted