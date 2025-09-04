Wakehurst hosts Zog Trail for October half-term fun

Zog trail at Wakehurst: Saturday 18 October to Sunday 2 November 2025

Tickets are on sale now at www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/zog

Wakehurst, Sussex

Follow an active adventure and master dragon skills this October half-term

Children complete their ‘Zog Log’ and earn a beautiful iron-on badge

Fascinating seed science facts connect visitors with the Millennium Seed Bank

Embrace the elements with family fun, rain or shine

This autumn, Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden in Sussex, invites families on an adventure inspired by Zog, the tale of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s lovable dragon. Enrolling in Dragon School, children can join a fun-filled adventure, earning a brand-new iron-on badge to take home once they graduate as fully-fledged dragons.

Celebrating 15 years since Zog was first published, visitors of all ages are welcomed into the world of dragons at Wakehurst, as they choose their dragon alter-ego and begin their adventure. The journey unfolds through five activity stations where they can learn to fly, roar, breathe fire and more, immersing Zog fans in the tale of collaboration and friendship. A sound station will test children’s roaring abilities, whilst a seasonal scarecrow-spotting puzzle will put observation and teamwork skills to the test. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst, activities will connect adventurers with seed science, as they can delve into fascinating facts about seeds that fly, make sound, need fire to grow, and more. Each trail point promises fun for all the family, as they capture memories with colourful photo opportunities, concluding in a finale moment at Wakehurst’s playful labyrinth, featuring a six-foot-tall 3D wooden carved Zog. After completing the trail, children can get their claws on a Zog-themed Nature Heroes badge, adding to regular visitors’ growing collections. Along the trail, picnic benches offer an ideal spot to warm up with a picnic or hot drink from a pop-up drinks outlet and refuel for a day’s exploring.

The Zog trail at Wakehurst promises an affordable and accessible day out for cross-generational families, with buggy-friendly paths throughout the trail. For the first time, Wakehurst’s October half-term trail will be entirely dog-friendly, forming the perfect woodland walk with four-legged family members in tow. A quiet day will take place on Friday 24 October, with reduced capacity in the gardens, supporting those with additional sensory needs.

Eva Owen, Programmes Manager at Wakehurst, said:

"We're thrilled to welcome visitors for another family programme at Wakehurst this autumn. The trail will draw out the story’s themes of teamwork and friendship, and we hope that the activities will bring families closer together. Whether you’re a regular visitor or new to Wakehurst, the Zog trail will be a must-do for the October half-term, combining the wonder of the story with the beautiful natural surroundings. We hope that adventurers of all ages will come away feeling inspired and connected to nature.”

At Wakehurst, October is a prime time for autumn colour seekers, as woodlands of the world burst into life in a tapestry of orange and gold. Little legs can roam free in some of Wakehurst’s finest foliage hotspots, such as Bethlehem Wood and Westwood Lake, whilst spotting weird and wonderful fungi along the woodland floor. At the Children’s & Community Garden, children can get stuck into messy play in the Mud Kitchen and admire giant seasonal vegetables thriving in the surrounding beds. Should rainier days arrive, families can seek shelter in the newly reopened Elizabethan Mansion, where the refurbished Library and new exhibition spaces offer a place of respite and discovery. In celebration of the Millennium Seed Bank’s 25th anniversary, this remarkable building beckons as an inspiring place to learn how 2.5 billion seeds are conserved for the future, with a new hands-on ‘Bank a Seed’ installation in the covered Atrium igniting curiosity for young minds as they step into the shoes of real scientists. Whatever the weather, a day out at Wakehurst this October half-term forms the ideal autumnal family adventure, where storytelling meets nature in a bold and imaginative journey through the heart of Sussex.

The Zog trail will also be running at Kew Gardens in London, where children can follow a series of five interactive activities hidden amongst the trees. From a welcome moment with a child-size carved wooden Zog sculpture to a life-size scene at the end, there are plenty of photo moments for families to capture their own magical memories. At both Kew Gardens and Wakehurst, these outdoor trails are perfect for young explorers and story lovers alike, offering a fresh way to experience nature through the lens of a beloved children’s classic.

Alex Sanson, Senior Brand Manager at licensor Magic Light Pictures, said:

“Wakehurst and Kew are the perfect places to experience the Zog story. I’m really excited to see families discovering Zog in a new way, with loads of interactive and playful elements. Visitors will learn all about the importance of teamwork, as well as all of the lessons at Madam Dragon’s school. Learning about nature and seeds, children can also earn their Zog Nature Heroes badge at Wakehurst.”

