Wakehurst’s sell-out evening event Wanderwild returns this summer

Summer festival experience with three nights of music and dance

Central hub with street food and final evening showcase

Performances include live jazz, contemporary dance, gravity-defying aerialists and cane balancing, in stunning Sussex gardens

This summer, Wakehurst will be hosting Wanderwild, an unforgettable twilight circus set against the background of a summer evening outdoors. Following its sell-out success last year, Wanderwild will once again bring an exciting fusion of award-winning talent from the West End to an al-fresco stage at Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex. A biodiverse tapestry of woodlands, swaying grasses, and tranquil water gardens forms the ideal setting for this unique night out in nature.

Wanderwild guests can choose from three evening journey times, and will be guided on a journey through the landscape to experience each performance, culminating in a grand finale in the heart of the gardens. Performed by artists from Beyond Repair Entertainment, each act draws inspiration from the natural elements of earth, water, air and fire, promising to leave audiences enchanted and inspired by nature.

Wanderwild performers include contemporary dancer Rebecca Bassett-Graham, twice-nominated for Critics‘ Circle National Dance Awards, who will be taking to the still waters of Mansion Pond, accompanied by Royal College of Music alumni violinist Adam Braker and cellist Joe Giddey, whose credits include the BBC Concert Orchestra and Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra. In the trees around Black Pond, aerialist pair Duo Fusion UK will bring their remarkable repertoire of gravity defying aerial movements, accompanied by Australian Jazz guitarist Damien Cooper, who has performed on London’s West End, as well as with artists including Beverly Knight and Simply Red.

Taking inspiration from the theme of ‘air’, highly-skilled hand balancer and performer in the award-winning La Clique show, Aaron Marshall will use canes to balance high above the gently waving grasses. His mesmerising performance will be accompanied by the rhythmic drumming of Adam Kovacs, a percussionist who has toured with Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Rick Astley and has performed as part of Disney’s The Lion King in London.

Throughout the event, visitors can relax at the buzzing central hub, where a Jazz Trio will entertain, formed of Terry Pack, bassist and member of progressive rock band The Enid and The Full Circle Quartet; guitarist Paul Richards, regular performer at Love Supreme and Rye International Jazz Festival, and expressive Neapolitan-English singer Gabriella Romano.

Street food vendors will be serving up delicious dishes celebrating the cuisines of Mexico, Greece, Egypt and Spain, with cocktails and locally brewed beer providing the perfect accompaniment. As the sun sets, three new performers will join a dance finale, with fire dancing and UV-lit costumes illuminating the evening.

Programmes Manager Eva Owen said: “We’re so excited to bring back Wanderwild for a second unforgettable summer. We’ve worked closely with our performers to craft an immersive experience that blends music and dance with the captivating beauty of Wakehurst’s landscape. This is an experience not to be missed, and we hope to see many new and returning guests to experience the magic of Wanderwild.”

Jane Coulston from Beyond Repair Entertainment commented: “We’re thrilled to return to the gardens for another year, following the success of last year’s Wanderwild. The beautiful landscapes of Wakehurst form a unique stage for our performers, who take inspiration from the natural beauty around them to create mesmerising acts. With each performance, we hope to foster a love for the arts and creativity and showcase the incredible range of artistic expression that can be drawn from the natural world.”

Please note that Wanderwild takes place in dog-free areas of Wakehurst.

