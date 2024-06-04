Walberton opens in gardens for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beautiful and picturesque gardens of Walberton will be opening their gates again this summer, with 17 venues for you to visit.

Entrance to the gardens is between 1pm and 5pm and entrance fee is just £6 per adult and £10 for a family ticket.

The gardens are very varied and diverse. We have pretty, little cottage gardens and larger more formal gardens. All visitors will be made very welcome, right from the time they park their cars.

At the Village Hall, you will find a Plant Stall, Pimms Tent and delicious Cream Teas will be served by the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The detailed brochure of the gardens will serve as you ticket to each garden.

Beautiful gardens for you to browse.

This event has been organised by the popular Walberton Gardeners Club.