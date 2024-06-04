Walberton opens in gardens for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Entrance to the gardens is between 1pm and 5pm and entrance fee is just £6 per adult and £10 for a family ticket.
The gardens are very varied and diverse. We have pretty, little cottage gardens and larger more formal gardens. All visitors will be made very welcome, right from the time they park their cars.
At the Village Hall, you will find a Plant Stall, Pimms Tent and delicious Cream Teas will be served by the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The detailed brochure of the gardens will serve as you ticket to each garden.
This event has been organised by the popular Walberton Gardeners Club.
All proceeds will go to two local charities. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, who do so much good for poorly children and their families and also, the Binsted Church Bell Cote which needs renovation.