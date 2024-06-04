Walberton opens in gardens for charity

By Jill BrownContributor
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The beautiful and picturesque gardens of Walberton will be opening their gates again this summer, with 17 venues for you to visit.

Entrance to the gardens is between 1pm and 5pm and entrance fee is just £6 per adult and £10 for a family ticket.

The gardens are very varied and diverse. We have pretty, little cottage gardens and larger more formal gardens. All visitors will be made very welcome, right from the time they park their cars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the Village Hall, you will find a Plant Stall, Pimms Tent and delicious Cream Teas will be served by the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The detailed brochure of the gardens will serve as you ticket to each garden.

Beautiful gardens for you to browse.Beautiful gardens for you to browse.
Beautiful gardens for you to browse.

This event has been organised by the popular Walberton Gardeners Club.

All proceeds will go to two local charities. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, who do so much good for poorly children and their families and also, the Binsted Church Bell Cote which needs renovation.