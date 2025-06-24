Walberton Summer Flower Show, Dog Show & Village Fete

Walberton Gardeners Club invite you all to join us at Walberton Village Hall & Playing field on Saturday 5th July

Walberton Gardeners Club will be holding their Summer flower Show in the Village Hall. the sight will be a real picture.

The Dog Show consists of seven classes.

All proceeds of this event will go to the Canine Partners Charity, who will also be present at the event.

The traditional old fashioned village fete will take place on the field.

Complete with Bouncy Castle, Ice Cream and classic cars.