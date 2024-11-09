Waldron Litterpick helps keep High Weald National Landscape looking lovely

On Saturday, November 9th, more than 30 volunteers from Waldron collected over 30 bags of litter from the roads and lanes in and around the village.

One bag was crammed full of discarded Stella Artois cans, collected from just two roads leading to the village, Moat Lane & Furnace Lane.

There’s clearly a very thirsty driver taking that route…

The organisers would like to thank everyone who took part, helping to keep our picturesque corner of East Sussex looking its best.