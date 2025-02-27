Walk for a Bloke: Worthing to Brighton walk in aid of men's mental health

Men’s mental health remains a hidden killer with male suicide accounting for 80% of those who die by suicide. Spoke to. Bloke was born out of such a tragedy and inspired the movement to get men talking.

Walk for Bloke is an opportunity for men to come together to walk 25km from Worthing to Brighton.

In doing so we hope to raise awareness and funds to support men's mental health but also to give blokes a save space in which to build friendships and support each other.

This event is only the second UK event and 2025 is the first time the Sussex event has run.

Walk for a Bloke 2025

Male suicide remains one of the biggest causes of death for men and wider mental health in men is still not openly discussed.

Through raising awareness and offering a visible profile we hope to remove some of the barriers men experience and to encourage those who need to seek help for for those who support us to offer that support.