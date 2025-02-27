Walk for a Bloke: Worthing to Brighton walk in aid of men's mental health
In doing so we hope to raise awareness and funds to support men's mental health but also to give blokes a save space in which to build friendships and support each other.
This event is only the second UK event and 2025 is the first time the Sussex event has run.
Male suicide remains one of the biggest causes of death for men and wider mental health in men is still not openly discussed.
Through raising awareness and offering a visible profile we hope to remove some of the barriers men experience and to encourage those who need to seek help for for those who support us to offer that support.