Walk for a Bloke: Worthing to Brighton walk in aid of men's mental health

By Simon Whitmore
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 14:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Men’s mental health remains a hidden killer with male suicide accounting for 80% of those who die by suicide. Spoke to. Bloke was born out of such a tragedy and inspired the movement to get men talking.

Walk for Bloke is an opportunity for men to come together to walk 25km from Worthing to Brighton.

In doing so we hope to raise awareness and funds to support men's mental health but also to give blokes a save space in which to build friendships and support each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This event is only the second UK event and 2025 is the first time the Sussex event has run.

Walk for a Bloke 2025Walk for a Bloke 2025
Walk for a Bloke 2025

Male suicide remains one of the biggest causes of death for men and wider mental health in men is still not openly discussed.

Through raising awareness and offering a visible profile we hope to remove some of the barriers men experience and to encourage those who need to seek help for for those who support us to offer that support.

Related topics:BrightonSussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice