Walk With Purpose – Early Bird Tickets launch this Friday!

Guild Care’s annual charity walk, Walk With Purpose, is set to return for its second year on Sunday 20th July 2025 – with Early Bird tickets available online from this Friday, 31st January. Participants will have the chance to secure discounted tickets for a limited time only, with savings of up to 30% off the standard ticket price.

Walk With Purpose takes place along the scenic Worthing seafront with a range of route lengths to suit all abilities and ambitions, whether you’re looking to take on a 10k challenge, enjoy a fun 5k, or opt for a shorter route for those seeking a more leisurely & accessible stroll. All funds raised from the walk will go towards Guild Care’s vital services, supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities in the local community.

Sophie Barton, Events Officer at Guild Care, highlighted the impact of last year’s event which raised more than £14,000. Sophie said, "We’re delighted to be bringing Walk With Purpose back this summer. Everyone’s enthusiasm and generosity at last year’s event made a huge impact, and we hope to welcome even more people to join us this July – so sign up early and bring your family, friends – even your dogs!

“Whether you're walking, fundraising, or enjoying the festival, you're making a real difference to the lives of so many in our community. This is the perfect opportunity to get your discounted Early Bird tickets, and we look forward to seeing you on the seafront!"

Following the walk, participants will be welcomed at the finish line by the Walk With Purpose Family Festival at Beach House Grounds, where they can celebrate their achievement with live music, delicious food, and fun activities for all ages. All walkers will receive a commemorative medal and t-shirt to mark the occasion.

Sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins, this event is expected to draw significant community interest and participation. Guild Care supports over 3,000 people and their families each year and hopes to surpass last year’s fundraising success.

Early Bird tickets for Walk With Purpose 2025 will be available from 31st January at www.guildcare.org/walkwithpurpose.