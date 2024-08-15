Walks and talks with Worthing Walking and Social Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worthing Walking and Social Club is re-starting the twice a month talks at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing in September.

On Tuesday 3rd there is a film show from Southdown Film Makers, and on 17th there is a talk on the various forms of travel through the ages.

The doors open at 2pm and the meetings start at 2.30pm. Admission is open to all and the cost (which includes refreshments)is £2.50 for members and £3.00 for non-members.

During September the Club has also arranged the following walks.

On Thursday 12th there is a five-mile circular walk from Findon Village to Chanctonbury Ring and back, and on Thursday 19th the five-mile circular walk is around the Storrington area.

For further information about the walks, please contact Caroline on 01903 774098