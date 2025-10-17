Want to experience Halloween? Visit Tulley's Farms

As Halloween approaches and the autumn vibes spread through the air, you may be wondering what you can do to feel more... Halloweeny, so to speak. Well, have no fear: Tulley's farms are here. Whether you want to peacefully roast marshmallows, walk in the autumn outdoors and pick pumpkins, or you want a more spooky, gory version of the festival, Tulley's farms have it all.

Rated the UK's number 1 Pumpkin festival, the event has freshly picked pumpkins galore, with different colours and types of pumpkin to pick and buy or even a patch where you can collect the pumpkins directly from the soil ( definitely bring some wellies if you're worried about getting dirty as it certainly gets wet and muddy on the patch).

This event has a ferris wheel, food stands and different pumpkin themed walks and photo stands to take wholesome autumn pictures whilst relaxing.

You can also buy marshmallows to cook over open fires.

You can also attend at night, where everything is lit up and it has more of a cosy feel.

If you want a more action-packed adventure, then the Shocktober Fest will be more up your alley.

Filled with spooky rides, haunted houses, live-action performers and shows, you'll definitely have an amazing time.

The Shocktober Fest boasts various attractions as well as activities such as axe-throwing, food stalls and an open fireplace to relax and eat at.

Attractions include purguratory and the Haunted Hayride: Route 666 (which offers a ride on a carriage attached to a tractor through fields!).

As a side note, arriving at opening time is highly recommended to experience everything, as it becomes quite busy later on and can be hard to get everything done (though you can also buy fast track passes).

The Pumpkin Festival is located at Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, Turners Hill Rd, Crawley RH10 4PD, whilst the Shocktober Fest can be found at Tulleys Shocktober Fest, Turners Hill Rd, Crawley RH10 4PE.

They are easily accessible by car or from different train stations.

The Halloween parks are seasonal and are available until the end of the season, with Christmas events arriving after the Halloween farms close.