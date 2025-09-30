'Warmer Brightling' event offers practical help for local households

Free community talk on how to retrofit your home to make it warmer and cheaper to heat, with less impact on the environment

The Brightling Environmental Group are holding a free, friendly and informative evening on Tuesday 14 October, exploring how local residents can retrofit their homes – using measures such as insulation, solar panels and heat pumps - to make them warmer and cheaper to heat, and with less impact on the environment.

The event, which is being organised by the Brightling Environment Group, will be taking place 7 – 9pm at the Brightling Village Hall (TN32 5HH). Free light refreshments will be served.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to register online in advance if possible, to help manage numbers: https://tinyurl.com/brightling14oct2025

Every house is different - particularly the many older buildings found in Brightling and neighbouring villages – and so this event will focus on the practical steps necessary to create a unique plan for a given home.

Martin Turner – a specialist retrofit assessor from local community benefit society Energise Sussex Coast - will explain how to do this, and local resident Olivier Wall will talk about his experiences of living with a heat pump in an older house.

Over two-fifths (43%) of UK households are currently struggling with energy bills and spending more than 10% of their household income on gas and electricity, according to recent research by the University of York. Yet, as the Carbon Brief website notes, 'despite all of the media commentary and politicians' speeches arguing the contrary' it is 'expensive gas – not net-zero – [that] is keeping UK electricity prices so high'.

Moreover, according to recent research from the thinktank E3G, with the right government policies, heat pumps - which use electricity rather than gas to heat buildings - 'could give [UK] households the opportunity to halve their heating bills'. Heating the UK’s 28 million homes produces almost a fifth of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions – the primary driver of global warming – mainly as a result of burning natural gas to heat homes.

A "thermal store" being installed in a Brightling house as part of energy-efficiency improvements.

Andrew Wedmore from the Brighling Environment Group said: ''Most of the houses in Brightling were built before the First World War and are hard to heat. Many, probably most, are heated by oil. But most people literally don't know where to start when it comes to upgrading their houses or replacing their heating systems. We hope this event can help to change this, so that the next time someone is thinking of upgrading their house or replacing their heating system they'll know what to do. And we also hope to puncture a few of the myths about heat pumps that are circulating, as there's a lot of misinformation out this technology out there."

The Brightling Environment Group meets regularly to explore ways in which the local community can reduce carbon emissions, reverse biodiversity loss, and tackle the challenges of climate change.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eleven community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.