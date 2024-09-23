Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extreme Heat Reviews will be spicing things up abit! At the Warming Up The homeless charity event

Extreme Heat Reviews will be joining john c Coops, and many more to help raise funds for Warming Up The Homeless Charity.

The event is on Sunday, October 13 from 1pm at the Comet Pub. With music from john c, award-winning Cream Boomtown. Twos A Duo, and Elvis impersonator Andy t king

We review spicy products from all over the globe and support small business as much as we can. We jumped at the opportunity when asked by John to help out at the Event.

Extreme Heat team.

We have guests join us every show to experience a range of different small batch artisan hotsauces ranging from mild to the damn right insane.those who join us are normally Non chilliheads shall we say,

We will be attending giving people the opportunity to try some amazing flavours and some of the hottest sauces out there!

With liability waivers of course yes it's that hot a carolina Reaper pepper on average ranges from 1.6million scoville Heat units to 1.8 million some of the sauces we use are way beyond that. so therefore anyone wanting to take part will have to 18+

We will be giving the power to our guests on the day and for donations they can select any member from our team to have whatever they desire available to them.

EHR.

All funds raised will help warming up the homeless.

We have a good few small business from across the UK also donating products for people to try as well. Their generosity has been very much appreciated.

We hope for everyone to join us all in coming together for this incredible event. As autumn and winter sets in many more people are going to be in need of our help! So please join us and others in our community to do what we can.