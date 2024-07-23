WaterBear The College of Music presents Guitar Pedal Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WaterBear, the Brighton-based college of music, is set to host an anticipated guitar pedal fair and charity fundraiser held at the college’s very own seafront location, The WaterBear Venue.

The college will open the doors of its iconic Kings Road Arches venue to established and aspiring guitarists and musicians on Sunday, August 11, where there will be ample opportunities to network, discuss music and exchange guitar pedals.

With a vast selection of new and second-hand, and small boutique pedals available on the day, a charitable auction will take place to raise much-needed, medical care funds for guitarist and vocalist, Matt Long.

In addition to a series of live demos, the pedal fair will feature exhibitors from a host of well-known manufacturers including Boss, GAK, NRG Effects, Flattley Guitar Pedals, Bon Guitar Works and Pedal Patch UK.

Bruce Dickinson, Co-Founder of WaterBear commented: “The pedal fair is set to be a great afternoon, offering an amazing opportunity for guitarists to explore the very best new and old pedals available on the market, while also raising funds for Matt.

“Enabling students to thrive in the industry is central to everything that we do at WaterBear. Through our industry partners and contacts, we continuously seek new and exciting events and opportunities like this to help students build connections and support their pathway into a sustainable career in music.”

WaterBear’s Guitar Pedal Fair is open to the public (14+), with a £5 entry fee payable at the door (free for WaterBear students and offer holders).

The event starts at 12pm, with the charity auction commencing at 2pm, held at The WaterBear Venue, 170 Kings Road Arches, BN1 1NB.

WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. Its colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield, two amazing UK cities with incredible musical roots and heritage. The college also has a range of online distance learning courses.

WaterBear is a College of Falmouth University, a pioneer in creative industries education, entrepreneurship and innovation. Run by musicians for musicians, WaterBear is about smaller class sizes, flexible course delivery, bespoke one-to-one mentoring and exclusive work experience and career development opportunities.