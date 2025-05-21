Waterhaven Place receives the keys: Join us for a champagne & canapés open evening

We are delighted to announce that Waterhaven Place, the latest addition to the prestigious Connaught Care collection, has officially received the keys — and we’re celebrating in style!

To mark this exciting milestone, we are hosting an elegant Champagne & Canapés Open Evening on Thursday, June 12 from 5pm to 8pm, and warmly invite the local community to join us.

This special event is a unique opportunity to take a first look inside our beautifully designed home, enjoy guided tours, and meet the dedicated team behind Waterhaven Place.

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of champagne and a selection of delicious canapés as they explore what makes our approach to care exceptional.

As part of the Connaught Care family, Waterhaven Place shares a commitment to outstanding care, personalised support, and enriching community life.

“We’re incredibly proud to open the doors to Waterhaven Place,” said Cheryl Tyson, Customer Relations Manager at Waterhaven Place. “As part of Connaught Care, we are building a home that puts people at the heart of everything we do — and we look forward to sharing that vision with our community.”

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Cheryl Tyson on 01243 975240 or [email protected].