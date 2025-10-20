We Are The Lions Mr Manager musical play to be shown in Brighton
We Are The Lions Mr Manager is the remarkable story of Jayaben Desai, the inspirational leader of the 1976-78 Grunwick Strike. She not only stood up for workers' rights and against oppression with selfless dedication, but with her steadfast resolve she turned the dispute into a national movement for human rights and dignity inspiring future generations.
Townsend Productions have turned this story Into a play which is coming to the Brighthelm Centre, Brighton on 4&5 November as part of a national tour.
Tickets are available at https://ticketsource.co.uk/ucsgovan