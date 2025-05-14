WE ARE THE SEA: World Ocean Day Art Show by Sussex-based artist

An Art Experience Exploring Our Connection to the Ocean & Sussex Coastline

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“WE ARE THE SEA: A WORLD OCEAN DAY ART EXHIBITION”

A Solo Art Exhibition by Laura Callaghan

📍 Gallery 19a, Brighton

'The Three Graces' Seaweed Cyanotype Installation by Laura Callaghan

📅 29th May - 9th June 2025

Brighton-based artist Laura Callaghan presents “We Are The Sea”, a solo exhibition in celebration of World Ocean Day 2025. Through a diverse collection of artworks, Callaghan invites audiences to experience the profound beauty, significance, and challenges of our oceans while amplifying the voices of those who dedicate their lives to the sea.

At the heart of the exhibition are “sea portraits”—a series of expressive works inspired by interviews with women connected to the Sussex Bay coastline. From marine biologists to ocean activists, swimmers to conservationists, these pieces capture the essence, energy, and emotional connection between people and the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We Are The Sea” is a call to action—a celebration of our shared responsibility to protect the ocean. By bringing together art, science, and storytelling, I hope to surface the voices and experiences of those who are deeply tied to the water, yet whose stories are often unheard.” – Laura Callaghan

🌊 Sea Portraits: The exhibition features a collection of artworks inspired by interviews with ocean-connected women from the Sussex Bay region. The interviews featured in the exhibition are:

Dr. Catherine Kelly (Blue Spaces / University of Brighton) – expert in the restorative power of water on wellbeing

Coral Evans (Leave No Trace Brighton) – environmental campaigner mobilising communities to tackle beach litter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Addison – accomplished Channel swimmer & trainer

Alice Clark (University of Sussex) – PhD researcher using cutting-edge techniques to monitor marine biodiversity

Anonymous Brighton resident, through the Brighton Women’s Centre.

A Fusion of Art, Activism, and Ecofeminism: We Are The Sea explores themes of eco-feminism, conservation, and sea protection, asking how art can serve as both a witness and catalyst for change. By merging artistic expression with marine research and personal narratives, the exhibition urges us to reconsider our relationship with the ocean—not as an abstract entity, but as part of who we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exhibition brings together an evocative collection of textural seascapes and eco-conscious protest pieces, created to inspire and challenge perceptions of our changing oceans. Through natural materials, shifting light, and raw textures,We Are The Sea captures the ceaseless movement of the waves and the emotional connection we have with the sea. Created with mixed media, natural elements, and found materials—including crushed shells, seaweeds, and gemstones—each piece is alive with depth and texture, shifting with the light like the ocean itself. Alongside the sea portraits inspired by interviewees, the exhibition will also feature Callaghan’s signature protest art collections, confronting issues like marine pollution, plastic waste, and coastal erosion.

The exhibition will be held at Gallery 19a, Brighton, in May-June 2025 as part of World Ocean Day celebrations (World Ocean Day is an international day that takes place annually on 8th June).

Also:

Art Workshop: “Creating with the Tide”: As part of We Are The Sea, Laura Callaghan will lead an art workshop on Wednesday 4th June from 11 AM – 1 PM, where participants will use repurposed marine waste for mark-making. This hands-on session invites attendees to transform found ocean debris into powerful artistic expressions, exploring the intersection of creativity, activism, and sustainability. To participate, please contact the artist directly for sign-up.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Laura Callaghan is a Brighton-based artist whose work explores themes of nature, ecology, and human connection to place. With a background in interdisciplinary art and community engagement, her practice merges visual storytelling with environmental consciousness, seeking to amplify marginalised voices and celebrate the natural world.

Visit the Exhibition

🗓️ Dates: Thursday 29th May - Monday 9th June 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗓️ Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10am - 5pm. Wednesday 10am - 1pm. Sunday closed.

📍 Location:19A Hollingdean Terrace, Hollingdean, Brighton, BN1 7HB. FREE TO ATTEND.

💬 Laura will be present throughout the exhibition to discuss her process, inspiration, and the environmental messages behind her work.