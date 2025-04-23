We, The Change at Brighton Festival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Step into a space where the rules of art, work, and society are up for debate at the Lighthouse Project Space in the heart of Brighton, for a youth-led exhibition by Lighthouse Future Creative Leaders and collaborators featuring innovative projects and partnerships.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We, The Change showcases the next generation of creative talent, using artivism as a catalyst for social impact and conversation. Bridging Lighthouse’s rich legacy with its forward-thinking future, the exhibition highlights the voices of young emerging artists and changemakers who are harnessing their skills to inspire action and shape a more just and inclusive society.

Exhibition Dates: Thursday 1 - Sunday 18 May 2025, 12-6 PM. Open Thursday - Sunday (until 8 PM on Thursdays). FREE, NO NEED TO BOOK, just turn up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Exhibition will close at 3pm on Friday 2 May and Friday 16 May.

You have power and potential.

“We, The Change is more than an exhibition—it’s a declaration. Our cities' young creatives aren’t just imagining better futures, they’re building them. From the walls of our project space to the billboards on Brighton’s streets, this proves that art can be both a mirror and a megaphone for the times we live in. It’s urgent, it’s bold, and it’s just the beginning.” Bobby Brown, Creative Communities Producer