We, The Change at Brighton Festival 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We, The Change showcases the next generation of creative talent, using artivism as a catalyst for social impact and conversation. Bridging Lighthouse’s rich legacy with its forward-thinking future, the exhibition highlights the voices of young emerging artists and changemakers who are harnessing their skills to inspire action and shape a more just and inclusive society.
Exhibition Dates: Thursday 1 - Sunday 18 May 2025, 12-6 PM. Open Thursday - Sunday (until 8 PM on Thursdays). FREE, NO NEED TO BOOK, just turn up!
* Exhibition will close at 3pm on Friday 2 May and Friday 16 May.
“We, The Change is more than an exhibition—it’s a declaration. Our cities' young creatives aren’t just imagining better futures, they’re building them. From the walls of our project space to the billboards on Brighton’s streets, this proves that art can be both a mirror and a megaphone for the times we live in. It’s urgent, it’s bold, and it’s just the beginning.” Bobby Brown, Creative Communities Producer