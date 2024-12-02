Weald & Downland Living Museum Announces Late Night Shopping Evenings

Following the cancellation of the highly anticipated Advent & Christmas Market, due to safety concerns over high winds, Weald & Downland Living Museum is delighted to announce a series of three late-night festive shopping evenings on 5, 12, and 16 December.

The events will run from 4.30pm to 8.00pm in the Museum Shop, Gallery and Café, and visitors can expect an evening filled with music, mulled wine and mince pies. Featuring a curated selection of stalls in a cosy indoor setting, there will be plenty of opportunity to explore and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting both the Museum and many of the local craftspeople who were due to attend the Advent & Christmas Market.

Highlights will include:

Local Arts & Crafts: Beautiful handmade pieces by talented local artisans.Artisan Food & Drink: Perfect treats for Christmas gatherings or as unique gifts for friends and family.Christmas Decorations and Accessories: Festive pieces to bring the Christmas spirit into the home.

Discover local stallholders

The events will be ticketed to help manage capacity and provide a wonderful shopping experience for all attendees.

Tilly Blyth, Museum Director, said: “We were incredibly disappointed at having to cancel our popular Advent & Christmas Market, which has become a key date in the winter calendar for staff, stallholders and visitors to the Museum. By introducing these evening shopping events, we want to give visitors the opportunity to meet a few select stall holders who would have been at the market. We hope these will be joyful evenings for everyone involved and a great way to get into the festive spirit as we head closer to Christmas. We would like to thank stallholders and visitors for their understanding and support."

Tickets for the late-night shopping evenings are now available on the Museum’s website priced at £5 per person. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift, or a little festive cheer, these evenings promise a delightful and unique Christmas shopping experience that’s not to be missed.

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit: wealddown.co.uk/events/late-night-christmas-shopping/