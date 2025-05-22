Weald & Downland Living Museum Announces ‘Through The Lens’ - a Photographic Exhibition Celebrating the Museum’s History In Pictures
Running from 24 May to 31 August 2025, this unique exhibition showcases a stunning collection of photographs that capture the Museum’s formative years during the 1970s and 1980s, offering visitors an opportunity to step back in time and see the story of the Museum unfold.
At the heart of this exhibition lies the remarkable work of the Museum’s founder Roy Armstrong, whose dedicated photography chronicles the Museum from its humble beginnings in 1970 to its ongoing development as a site of historic buildings and exhibitions that offer unparalleled insight into England’s architectural and cultural heritage.
Roy Armstrong’s images demonstrate the pivotal role played by the community of staff and volunteers in telling the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s story. Visitors to ‘Through The Lens’ will discover photographs of exhibits being constructed, scenes of community volunteer efforts, and moments of celebration following the completion of historic projects.
These archival images not only show the craftsmanship behind each reconstruction but also give insight into the camaraderie and dedication that have underpinned the Museum’s growth.
Key figures such as Master Carpenter, Roger Champion, and former Museum Directors Chris Zeuner and Richard Harris also appear in the collection, paying tribute to the extraordinary individuals who helped bring Armstrong's vision to life.
Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in this new photographic display, where they can gain rare insights into the Museum’s early days before exploring the 40-acre site and its collection of historic buildings.
The exhibition can be found in the Museum’s Longport Gallery. Find out more and book tickets here - www.wealddown.co.uk