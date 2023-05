The fabulous Weald on the Field event is taking place on Luxford Field, Uckfield on Saturday August 12 from 11am until 7pm.

Weald on the Field Flyer

The free event is fun for all the family with local artisan crafts and food, street food, and pop-up bars. Add to that children’s entertainment and live music from local bands and you have a great day out for all the family.

We’re working on a fantastic line-up of live music which begins at 12noon with the headline act finishing the event from 6pm. The line-up should offer something for everyone.

