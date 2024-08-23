Wear your wedding dress to a football match? Only in Lewes!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate the footBALL this Sunday with ballgowns, wedding dresses and tuxedos welcome at Lewes FC vs Exeter City

Ever fancied watching a football match in a ballgown? Well, Lewes FC are offering fans the chance to do just that on Sunday when Lewes Women take on Exeter at the Dripping Pan.

Lewes FC are teaming up with eco-friendly toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap to launch a special footBALL event at the Pan – and everyone's invited.

Fans are being encouraged to dig out their ballgowns, dresses, tuxedos and suits from the back of the cupboard and dress up for a special occasions.

The lavish footBALL party celebrates the women’s return to the season. Despite relegation last term the women’s team, which competes in the FA Women’s National League, is hoping to bring some joy to the field on match day. The club is asking fans to don their finest wear, with signature cocktails and themed canapes served pre-match, plus musical entertainment planned for half time. Tickets can be purchased online today at a discount compared to paying on the gate.

>> Buy Lewes FC vs Exeter tickets << “Being one hundred percent community-owned, we wanted the start of the season to be as much a celebration for fans as it is for the team," says Lewes FC’s Commercial Manager, Stef McLoughlin.

"The footBALL is a chance for us to come together – a kick off with a bang! And as well as having a good time, together we’ll be helping to support better water systems in the places in the world that need it most through our partnership with Who Gives A Crap.” Lewes FC has made a name for itself as a changemaker, both within the game and wider society. It is 100% fan owned and was the world’s first professional or semi professional football club to pay its men’s and women’s team equally.

The club’s partnership with Who Gives A Crap marks another step to bring about change. Unlike normal sponsorships, it’s about driving donations not fame. Similarly to Who Gives A Crap's commitment to donating 50% of profits to help support the brand’s partners to create equal access to clean water and toilets, Lewes FC will be donating 50% of net profits from sales of the new away shirt and has pledged to raise over £25,000 towards Who Gives A Crap’s charitable foundation.

Lewes vs Exeter kicks off at 2pm on Sunday with the celebrations beginning at 12:30pm. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance and avoid queuing at the gate. Instead, they'll be able to walk down the red carpet and enter the Pan in style!

Of course, formal dress is not compulsory for the game! The club would like everyone attending to feel as comfortable as they can.