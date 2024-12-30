Welcoming the new year at Eastgate Baptist Church

By Joy Harper
Contributor
Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas as a church family at Eastgate and giving thanks for the year gone by. We look forward to the new year with hope and faith, as we have a faithful God.

This week at Eastgate, we have our first Breakfast Church of the new year on Sunday, January 5 at 9.30am. Everyone is warmly welcome! We will eat breakfast together then have a short talk about Epiphany, prayer and song, followed by a short break.

Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we are continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone in need of individual support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Wise men still seek Him.Wise men still seek Him.
Wise men still seek Him.

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Email- [email protected]

Christmas at EastgateChristmas at Eastgate
Christmas at Eastgate

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice