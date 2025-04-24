Wellness festival for women is planned for Henfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Olakino Together is a vibrant one-day festival designed to help women ‘press pause’ on the chaos of everyday life and rediscover what makes them feel good - mind, body, and soul.
Hosted at the beautiful Innerbloom space in Small Dole, near Henfield, West Sussex on Saturday 14th June, the festival runs from 10am to 5.30pm and invites women of all ages to benefit from uplifting experiences, calming practices, and a joyful feeling of togetherness.
A special feature of the day, which also includes yoga, sound bath, breath and meditation workshops, inspiring talks, sauna, fire pit circle and a mindful marbling workshop, is transformational DJ and sound artist Liv, providing a varied and inspiring musical backdrop to the day.
For further details visit: www.olakino-together.co.uk
Email: [email protected]